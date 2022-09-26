Entertainment

Did Salman Khan's cameo from 'Pathaan' just get leaked?

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 26, 2022, 05:46 pm 2 min read

Salman Khan has a cameo appearance in 'Pathaan.'

Yash Raj Films' spy universe is getting bigger and better with each passing day! Amidst the tremendous hype for Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen through Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, a new photo, reportedly from Pathaan's sets, has sent fans into a frenzy. The blurred image apparently features Salman Khan! Pathaan, co-starring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, will release on January 25, 2023.

Context Why does this story matter?

YRF's acclaimed spy universe includes Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Salman Khan's upcoming film Tiger 3.

Thus, Salman will reprise his role as "Tiger" Avinash Singh Rathore in Pathaan and is expected to be seen in a brief but important cameo.

SRK, too, will make an appearance in Tiger 3, though details about this are still hard to come by.

Leaked photo Photo featured two men shaking hands in undisclosed location

Several fan clubs shared the "leaked" photo that features a handshake between two men. Numerous fans claimed that these were, certainly, SRK and Salman. Since the image is quite blurred, it's difficult to decipher anything from the photo, but it was enough to catapult everyone's excitement. One fan wrote, "The hall will definitely turn into a stadium with cheers and whistles. Can't wait."

Twitter Post Check out the image below

Sankyu has deleted the tweet but i have saved the image.. this is #Pathaan X #Tiger scene .. waiting for 1k RTs now .. please do the needful pic.twitter.com/2cmEl52J00 — We, the people (@Babumoshayi_) September 25, 2022

Recent Meanwhile, SRK raised the mercury with his shirtless photo

On Sunday (September 25), Shah Rukh broke the internet by posting a shirtless photo that underscored his intense preparation for the anxiously-anticipated role. His raw, chiseled body and perfectly-toned abs won him thunderous applause on social media, and his Twitter post has been "liked" over a mammoth 109.4K times so far. To note, Pathaan's team posts an update on the 25th of each month.

Upcoming movies Here's where we will see the two Khans next

After Pathaan, SRK will be seen in Atlee's actioner Jawan, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film is slated to arrive in theaters on June 2, 2023, followed by Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in December 2023. Salman, on the other hand, is currently working on Farhad Samji's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, a family entertainer that also stars Shehnaaz Gill and Pooja Hegde.