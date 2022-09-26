Entertainment

Ananya Panday to lead first OTT series 'Call Me Bae'

Ananya Panday will reportedly make her OTT series debut with Amazon Prime Video's 'Call Me Bae.'

Ananya Panday is reportedly gearing up to dip her toes into the expansive OTT sea. She will be making her OTT series debut with Dharmatic Entertainment's Call Me Bae. It'll be helmed by Collin D'Cunha (assistant director on Sanju, Secret Superstar) and will stream on Amazon Prime Video. The show is expected to go on floors by 2022 end and tentatively premiere by 2023.

Dharmatic Entertainment is the digital wing of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and since Johar is quite close to Panday and her family, it's not surprising that he is backing the project.

Interestingly, Panday debuted in Bollywood with KJo's Student of the Year 2.

She has also worked in two more movies bankrolled by the same production house: Gehraiyaan (Panday's debut OTT film) and Liger.

Details Panday will play a rich 'fashionista' in the series

Peeping Moon reported that Call Me Bae will be scripted by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair. It will chronicle the story of a "fashionista who belongs to a mega-rich family and is disowned by them post her involvement in a salacious scandal." Panday had played similar roles in Gehraiyaan and Liger, so we hope this one turns out to be somewhat different.

Plot Panday will wrap up 'Dream Girl 2' first

The source also spilled some beans on the plot. After separating from her family, Panday's character will "navigate her way through the ramifications" and "will embark on a journey [of] self-discovery." Other details are still under wraps. The report also indicates that Panday will move on to this project after wrapping up Dream Girl 2, which marks her first association with Ayushmann Khurrana.

Upcoming movies She will also be seen in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'

Raaj Shaandilyaa's comedy-drama Dream Girl 2 will release on June 29, 2023. It also stars Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Joshi, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, and Paresh Rawal. Panday also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in the pipeline, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. It'll be helmed by Arjun Varain Singh and written by filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.