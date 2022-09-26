Entertainment

Who is Tushar Kalia, winner of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'?

Who is Tushar Kalia, winner of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'?

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 26, 2022, 02:31 pm 2 min read

Tushar Kalia has won the 12th season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi.'

Colors' popular survival reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 concluded on Sunday (September 25). This season witnessed the participation of numerous well-known faces from the industry, such as Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, and Rajiv Adatia. Dancer-choreographer Tushar Kalia finally lifted the coveted trophy, a monetary prize of Rs. 20L, and a Swift car. Here's all you need to know about him.

Background Not one, but Kalia holds prowess in numerous dance forms

Kalia hails from Chandigarh and has been in the industry since 2013. He is trained under Shri Santosh Nair, the creative director of Sadhya A Unit of Performing Arts. Kalia's credits include learning under the tutelage of Canadian choreographer Brandy Leary for Ariel technique dancing. A jack of all trades, he is reportedly also an expert in Mayurbhanj Chhau, Kalari, and contemporary dance forms.

Career Take a look at Kalia's work on the small screen

Kalia is a famous name in the choreography space and has several accolades to his name. He had previously participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and has also worked as the stage director of India's Got Talent. In addition to that, he was also a judge on Dance Deewane alongside Madhuri Dixit, which turned out to be a game-changer for him.

Bollywood debut His first Bollywood assignment was 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'

Kalia's foray into Bollywood happened through Karan Johar's 2016 romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He then went on to choreograph songs in OK Jaanu, Half Girlfriend, and Dhadak, among others. He also has Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha and Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani's Govinda Naam Mera in the pipeline. He has also acted in Remo D'Souza's ABCD: Any Body Can Dance.

Accolades Take a look at the awards showered on Kalia

Kalia has been lauded numerous times for his grip on the craft. He is the recipient of the Screen Award for Best Choreography in 2019, the IIFA Award for Best Choreography in 2020, and the Best Judgement- Reality Show in 2021. Interestingly, Khatron Ke Khiladi was offered to Kalia numerous times earlier as well, but he rejected it thrice due to prior commitments.