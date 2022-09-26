Entertainment

Watch: Amidst conflict, Falguni Pathak-Neha Kakkar share 'Indian Idol' stage

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 26, 2022, 01:29 pm 2 min read

Neha Kakkar and Falguni Pathak will be seen together on 'Indian Idol 13.'

In an interesting development, singers Falguni Pathak and Neha Kakkar will be seen sharing the stage in the upcoming episode of Indian Idol. For the unversed, a war of words is currently going on between the two over Kakkar's recreated version of Pathak's iconic Maine Payal Hai Chhankai. Pathak has even shared several posts where users have demonstrated their resentment over the new song.

Context Why does this story matter?

T-Series has been blasted online time and again for "destroying the legacy" of old songs and making "unnecessary" remix versions.

Some of these songs include Masakali, Dilbar, O Saki Saki, Zaalima Coca Cola, Aankh Marey, among others.

Moreover, expressing her displeasure over the latest remix, Pathak had recently said, "I wish I could [take the legal route] but the rights are not with me."

Promo Kakkar welcomed 'legendary' Falguni Pathak on 'Indian Idol 13'

In their recent promo, Sony TV mentions that Pathak, who is called the "Garba Queen" for her religious songs, will be seen gracing the show's "theater round." To celebrate Navratri week, Kakkar welcomed Pathak by calling her a "legendary singer." The rest of the contestants, Kakkar, and Pathak break into a garba soon after. It's unclear whether the promo was shot before the controversy.

Twitter Post Watch the promo here

Indian Idol ke manch par hogi garba night with Falguni Pathak! Dekhiye Indian Idol 13, Theatre Round mein! Iss shanivaar aur ravivaar, raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par!#IndianIdol #IndianIdol13 pic.twitter.com/vJcegmfVQL — sonytv (@SonyTV) September 25, 2022

Controversy Netizens believe that a classic song has now been 'ruined'

The T-Series' song, titled O Sajna, was released on September 19 and has been receiving flak on social media for "ruining" a nostalgic classic. It has been composed by T-Series' frequent collaborator Tanishk Bagchi and the music video features Kakkar, Priyank Sharma, and Dhanshree Verma. Netizens now believe that the remix has "killed the soul of the original" and "shouldn't have ever been made."

Recent Singer Sona Mohapatra has also weighed in on the matter

Singer Sona Mohapatra has also given her two cents and said that she "hopes" that "Bollywood music labels take note of the public backlash on the recent Falguni Pathak hit" and that there's a "lack of courage to back new compositions." Music director Mithoon also tweeted that Lalit Sen, who had composed the original, should also be invited to share his thoughts.

Twitter Post Read Mohapatra's tweets here

the constant showcasing of a lack of courage to back new compositions, songwriters, disrespecting creators, writers has destroyed the fabric of what made #Bollywood music culturally relevant.The horror of the Sri Lankan Manike Mage remade, case in point2. Puke worthy for me. 🤑🤮 https://t.co/eO9sE7JmWd — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) September 26, 2022