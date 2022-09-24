Falguni Pathak expresses anger over Neha Kakkar's 'Payal' song recreation
Singer Falguni Pathak has expressed her displeasure and anger over the recreation of her iconic song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai by Neha Kakkar. The recently-released music video features Kakkar, Priyank Sharma, and Dhanashree Verma and has been receiving a lot of flak on social media for "ruining" the classic song. It was released on Monday (September 19) and has over 435K likes on YouTube.
- In recent times, numerous Bollywood songs have been accused of "destroying" the legacy of old hit numbers.
- These include remixes such as Tip Tip, Nikamma, Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi, O Saki Saki, Tamma Tamma Again, Mehbooba, and Aankh Marey, among several others.
- Separately, Kakkar also often remains in controversy since several music aficionados believe that she "overacts" in her songs for "more traction."
Finally breaking her silence on the ongoing social media vitriol against the song, Pathak told Pinkvilla, "I feel overwhelmed and touched on receiving so much love from all over for the song." Expressing her displeasure over the recreation of her iconic song, she said, "I wish I could [take the legal route] but the rights are not with me."
#NehaKakkar #FalguniPathak— meymeys waali mohtarma (@mememohtarma) September 23, 2022
Nothing just Neha Kakkar ruining another 90's song: pic.twitter.com/5u5q2Jy5sn
Falguni Pathak not happy with #NehaKakkar's recreation of her iconic song 'Maine Payal Hai Chhankai'#FalguniPathak : pic.twitter.com/TMTjzWzR0g— ꪖꪀꪊ (@Secretttt24) September 24, 2022
Pathak has also been sharing numerous posts on Instagram where several users have expressed "solidarity" with Pathak and demonstrated their annoyance and resentment over the new song. "How low can you go Neha Kakkar? Stop ruining our old classics for us! Falguni Pathak is the OG. Stop with it already," one of the posts read. "Please stop destroying everything, Neha Kakkar," said another post.
she’s reposting all the stories hating on neha kakkar😭😂 https://t.co/8Ts4zelQk6 pic.twitter.com/OhmSiwIP3U— shravs🍃 (@alagaasman) September 22, 2022
Meanwhile, Kakkar penned a long note on Instagram Stories and expressed her gratitude for the "fame, love...super duper hit TV shows, world tours, fans from little kids to 80-90-year-olds and what not." In another Story, she continued, "And for those who're sooo unhappy seeing me happy and successful, I feel sorry for them... I know and everybody knows what Neha Kakkar is (sic)."