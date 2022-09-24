Entertainment

Falguni Pathak expresses anger over Neha Kakkar's 'Payal' song recreation

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 24, 2022, 08:44 pm 2 min read

Falguni Pathak is not happy with Neha Kakkar's recreation of her iconic song 'Maine Payal Hai Chhankai'.

Singer Falguni Pathak has expressed her displeasure and anger over the recreation of her iconic song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai by Neha Kakkar. The recently-released music video features Kakkar, Priyank Sharma, and Dhanashree Verma and has been receiving a lot of flak on social media for "ruining" the classic song. It was released on Monday (September 19) and has over 435K likes on YouTube.

Context Why does this story matter?

In recent times, numerous Bollywood songs have been accused of "destroying" the legacy of old hit numbers.

These include remixes such as Tip Tip, Nikamma, Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi, O Saki Saki, Tamma Tamma Again, Mehbooba, and Aankh Marey, among several others.

Separately, Kakkar also often remains in controversy since several music aficionados believe that she "overacts" in her songs for "more traction."

Anger I wish I could take legal route: Pathak

Finally breaking her silence on the ongoing social media vitriol against the song, Pathak told Pinkvilla, "I feel overwhelmed and touched on receiving so much love from all over for the song." Expressing her displeasure over the recreation of her iconic song, she said, "I wish I could [take the legal route] but the rights are not with me."

Outrage Pathak has been reposting Instagram posts against the song

Pathak has also been sharing numerous posts on Instagram where several users have expressed "solidarity" with Pathak and demonstrated their annoyance and resentment over the new song. "How low can you go Neha Kakkar? Stop ruining our old classics for us! Falguni Pathak is the OG. Stop with it already," one of the posts read. "Please stop destroying everything, Neha Kakkar," said another post.

Defense Here's how Kakkar has defended herself

Meanwhile, Kakkar penned a long note on Instagram Stories and expressed her gratitude for the "fame, love...super duper hit TV shows, world tours, fans from little kids to 80-90-year-olds and what not." In another Story, she continued, "And for those who're sooo unhappy seeing me happy and successful, I feel sorry for them... I know and everybody knows what Neha Kakkar is (sic)."