Entertainment

Curtains down? KRK to not review films post 'Vikram Vedha'

Curtains down? KRK to not review films post 'Vikram Vedha'

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 24, 2022, 07:40 pm 2 min read

KRK has said that he won't be reviewing any film after 'Vikram Vedha.'

Actor and film critic Kamaal Rashid Khan, better known as KRK, has decided to hang up his boots. He took to Twitter on Saturday (September 24) to announce that Saif Ali Khan-Hrithik Roshan starrer Vikram Vedha will be the last film to be reviewed by him. To recall, KRK was recently booked by the Mumbai Police for his controversial tweets against some Bollywood celebrities.

Context Why does this story matter?

KRK regularly reviews mainstream Hindi films and shares his opinions on his YouTube channel, where he describes himself as an "actor," "critic," and "film trade analyst."

So far, has posted over 490 videos and enjoys 11.2 lakh subscribers on YouTube.

Some of the recent videos he has uploaded include Dobaaraa, Liger, and Laal Singh Chaddha reviews and a roast video on singer Adnan Sami.

Update I quit; thanks to Bollywood for not accepting me: KRK

KRK took to Twitter on Saturday morning to make the announcement. He wrote, " I quit. Vikram Vedha is the last film I will review. Thank you all for trusting my reviews [and] making me the biggest critic in the history of Bollywood." He also "thanked" Bollywood for "not" accepting him as a critic and filing "many cases against [him] to stop [his] reviews.

Twitter Post Read KRK's tweet and the responses here

I quit. #VikramVedha is the last film, I will review. Thank you all for trusting my reviews n making me the biggest critic in the history of Bollywood. Thanks to all the Bollywood ppl also for not accepting me as a critic but filing so many cases against me to stop my reviews.❤️ — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 24, 2022

Reactions KRK's tweet immediately triggered a lot of trolling

KRK is no stranger to ruthless online bashing, and unsurprisingly, this tweet is also courting extreme reactions. A netizen wrote, "Lol, KRK quitting three times a month," while another took a jibe and wrote, "Shahid Afridi of this field." Pakistani cricketer Afridi had announced retirement from international cricket several times but then went on to participate in tournaments again, hence the witty, tongue-in-cheek reference.

Flashback This isn't the first time KRK has hung his boots

Earlier, KRK had said Laal Singh Chaddha (released on August 11) will be the last film he will review. Ahead of its release, KRK had even tweeted to confirm he will stop reviewing movies after the Adavait Chandan directorial. He had posted, "Hope all the Bollywood people will be very happy after hearing...that #LaalSinghChaddha will be the last film." However, Khan's "retirement" didn't happen.

Twitter Post This is what KRK had said earlier

Hope all the Bollywood people will be very happy after hearing this that #LaalSinghChaddha will be the last film, which I will review. Thank you to all the people, who supported me during last 9years! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 2, 2022