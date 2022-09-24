Entertainment

'Jurassic World: Dominion' crosses $1B mark at worldwide box office

'Jurassic World: Dominion' crosses $1B mark at worldwide box office

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 24, 2022, 06:34 pm 2 min read

'Jurassic World: Dominion' hit the theaters on June 10.

In a major box office feat, Jurassic World: Dominion has crossed the $1B mark at the global box office. This comes almost a month after the Jurassic franchise on the whole crossed the $6B mark in worldwide box office collections. However, Chris Pratt-Bryce Dallas Howard starrer Jurassic World (2015) is still the highest grosser of the franchise, with a global collection of $1.67B.

Context Why does this story matter?

The franchise by Universal/Amblin has released six films so far, starting from 1993's Jurassic Park.

Now, the latest outing: Jurassic World: Dominion has become the fourth film from the franchise to collect $1B at the worldwide box office.

It is also the third post-pandemic film to touch the $1B mark and only the seventh title from Universal to achieve the feat.

Details 'Top Gun: Maverick' is still the top grosser of 2022

After Jurassic World, the second top-grossing film in the franchise is Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018). Notably, Jurassic is the world's 10th highest-grossing film franchise. Dominion is, however, yet to beat Top Gun: Maverick, which is still the top grosser of 2022. Meanwhile, with a total of a whopping $27.4B at the global box office, Marvel Cinematic Universe is the highest-grossing franchise by far.

Anticipation Will 'Dominion' be able to surpass 'Top Gun: Maverick'?

Top Gun: Maverick, which can be considered a competitor for Dominion for the year 2022, has grossed over $1.45 billion at the worldwide box office. It is just behind Titanic as Paramount's second highest-grossing release ever. Top Gun: Maverick is also at the 11th position on the global all-time highest grosser list. It has surpassed Avengers: Age of Ultron and Frozen II recently.

Rating 'Dominion's feat comes despite it not receiving great reviews

When it was released, Dominion received mixed to negative reviews. Besides, it is also one of the lowest-rated movies in the franchise. On IMDb, it has a rating of 5.7/10, making it one of the lowest-rated films in the Jurassic franchise. But it beat all the odds and surprisingly turned out to be a money churner, competing with high-rated movies like Top Gun: Maverick.