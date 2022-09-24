'Jurassic World: Dominion' crosses $1B mark at worldwide box office
In a major box office feat, Jurassic World: Dominion has crossed the $1B mark at the global box office. This comes almost a month after the Jurassic franchise on the whole crossed the $6B mark in worldwide box office collections. However, Chris Pratt-Bryce Dallas Howard starrer Jurassic World (2015) is still the highest grosser of the franchise, with a global collection of $1.67B.
- The franchise by Universal/Amblin has released six films so far, starting from 1993's Jurassic Park.
- Now, the latest outing: Jurassic World: Dominion has become the fourth film from the franchise to collect $1B at the worldwide box office.
- It is also the third post-pandemic film to touch the $1B mark and only the seventh title from Universal to achieve the feat.
After Jurassic World, the second top-grossing film in the franchise is Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018). Notably, Jurassic is the world's 10th highest-grossing film franchise. Dominion is, however, yet to beat Top Gun: Maverick, which is still the top grosser of 2022. Meanwhile, with a total of a whopping $27.4B at the global box office, Marvel Cinematic Universe is the highest-grossing franchise by far.
Top Gun: Maverick, which can be considered a competitor for Dominion for the year 2022, has grossed over $1.45 billion at the worldwide box office. It is just behind Titanic as Paramount's second highest-grossing release ever. Top Gun: Maverick is also at the 11th position on the global all-time highest grosser list. It has surpassed Avengers: Age of Ultron and Frozen II recently.
When it was released, Dominion received mixed to negative reviews. Besides, it is also one of the lowest-rated movies in the franchise. On IMDb, it has a rating of 5.7/10, making it one of the lowest-rated films in the Jurassic franchise. But it beat all the odds and surprisingly turned out to be a money churner, competing with high-rated movies like Top Gun: Maverick.