Netflix's TUDUM: 'Soup,' 'Khufiya,' 'Kathal,' 'Guns & Gulaabs' teasers out!

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 24, 2022, 04:20 pm 3 min read

Netflix India has released the teasers of its upcoming shows and movies.

Netflix's "TUDUM: India" event came bearing gifts for Indian cinephiles! The OTT giant has released the teasers of numerous upcoming web series and movies, and they have surely augmented our expectations! Most of these projects were announced long ago and had been in production for a while. These include movies like Khufiya and Kathal and series such as Guns & Gulaabs, Soup, and CAT.

'Soup' Kidnapping, murder, conspiracy loom large in 'Soup'

Soup, fronted by Manoj Bajpayee and Konkana Sen Sharma, is a mystery thriller and will zoom in on the lives of two lovers, played by Sen Sharma and Bajpayee. The teaser hints at a wild ride comprising kidnappings, murders, conspiracies, and of course, several food items that seem to have a mystery of their own. The Abhishek Chaubey directorial also stars veteran actor Nasser.

'Khufiya' 'Khufiya' will chronicle the story of a RAW operative

Tabu will reunite with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj in Khufiya, a dark thriller that also stars Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ashish Vidyarthi. Reportedly, it is the story of R&AW operative Krishna Mehra who "is assigned to track down the mole selling India's defense secrets, while all along grappling with her dual identity as a spy and a lover." The teaser, too, discusses a "mole."

Twitter Post Watch 'Khufiya's teaser here

Shhh! 🤫 It’s supposed to be top secret but #Tudum is here to give you a sneak peek into #Khufiya—starring #Tabu, @alifazal9 and @GabbiWamiqa in lead roles! pic.twitter.com/CRCakNIpeA — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 24, 2022

'Guns & Gulaabs' We finally got a teaser of actioner 'Guns & Gulaabs'

Raj & DK's black comedy Guns & Gulaabs is headlined by Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan. The series co-stars Gulshan Devaiah and Adarsh Gourav. In the teaser, we witness a high-intensity story unfold and catch glimpses of Salmaan and Rao, who exude retro vibes! Netflix captioned the clip, "Gulaabs are red, violets are blue, these misfits from the '90s are sure to charm you!"

Twitter Post Watch the high-octane teaser here

Gulaabs are red, violets are blue, these misfits from the 90s, are sure to charm you! 🌹

Catch Guns Gulaabs 🔫 streaming soon!#Tudum pic.twitter.com/1UtfHGNouX — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 24, 2022

'Kathal' 'Kathal' boasts of experienced veterans and an unconventional story

Perhaps the most unconventional story out of the lot, Yashowardhan Mishra's Kathal features Sanya Malhotra, Rajpal Yadav, and Vijay Raaz, among others. It follows a one-of-a-kind police procedural as the entire police machinery collaborates in the search of a politician's lost kathals (jackfruits). Netflix's witty teaser description reads, "Not even a jack of all trades can solve the case of these missing jackfruits."

Other titles 'CAT,' 'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale, 'Class,' Qala'

Netflix India's upcoming slate also includes series such as Hansal Mehta's Scoop, Randeep Hooda's series CAT, Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale, Gurfateh Pirzada's Class, and Yami Gautam Dhar and Sunny Kaushal's Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga. Other projects include Triptii Dimri's Qala, Rana Daggubati's Rana Naidu, and Rao-Huma Qureshi-Radhika Apte starrer Monica, O My Darling. Netflix will announce the release dates soon.