TUDUM 2022: Netflix shares new glimpse of 'Money Heist: Korea'

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 24, 2022, 03:40 pm 2 min read

Netflix hosted "TUDUM: Korea" as part of its global fan event on Saturday and announced several new K-dramas arriving on its platform soon. It has also shared a glimpse of the next six episodes of Money Heist: Korea—Joint Economic Area. Its first six episodes went on air on June 24. However, the premiere date of the upcoming six episodes was not announced. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Netflix's TUDUM event is being held over the weekend across several territories.

The event's Korean leg is obviously special as the region gave Netflix its most-watched show of all time: Squid Game.

Moreover, Money Heist: Korea—Joint Economic Area, based on the original Spanish series, is one of the most-loved series.

So, the latest glimpse comes as a visual treat to Money Heist geeks.

Twitter Post Take a look at the clip here

Get your first look at the new episodes of Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/EqXNrHbkLE — Netflix (@netflix) September 24, 2022

Information All you need to know about 'Money Heist: Korea'

Produced by BH Entertainment and Zium Content, Money Heist: Korea—Joint Economic Area is a South Korean Netflix Original series. It is an adaptation of the hit Spanish heist drama series La Casa De Papel aka Money Heist, which was created by Alex Pina. Directed by Kim Hong-sun, the Korean version has been written by screenwriter Ryu Yong-jae, along with Choe Sung-jun, and Kim Hwan-chae.

Details Other titles announced during the TUDUM: Korea event

Announcements regarding several other Korean series were made during the TUDUM: Korea event. They include the second season of Hellbound, Physical: 100, The Fabulous, and the second season of Single's Inferno. Alongside all these announcements, the streaming giant shared video glimpses, giving a sneak peek at what to expect from the upcoming projects. Netflix has also released these videos on its official YouTube channel.

Interestingly, unseen footage from the first season of the sensational K-drama Squid Game was also revealed during the event, which attracted many fans' attention. As fans are awaiting the release of the series's second season, this video clip of the unseen footage came as an unexpected surprise. The first season of the series made history with record-breaking wins at the Emmy Awards 2022.