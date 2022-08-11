Entertainment

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra aren't a 'good match,' says Sima 'Aunty'

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 11, 2022, 04:17 pm 2 min read

Matchmaker Sima Taparia doesn't believe that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas look good together.

Sima Taparia became a social media sensation due to Netflix's Indian Matchmaking Season 1 (2020). Though the show was criticized by some for promoting unrealistic standards and glorifying body/height shaming, it also found love in the hearts of reality TV aficionados. Now, the second season is back and Taparia is making headlines again. This is what she said about celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas.

Context Why does this story matter?

Jonas and Chopra got hitched in Jodhpur in December 2018, in a Hindu and a Christian wedding ceremony.

Though the actors keep professing their love for each other both during interviews and on social media, they have also been ridiculously trolled several times.

The unreasonable trolling stems from their ten-year age gap; Chopra is 40, while Jonas is 29 (he turns 30 in September).

Quote 'Jonas looks small in front of Chopra,' feels Taparia

In Season 2's second episode, Taparia can be seen chatting with Nadia, a contestant, who reveals that she harbors feelings for someone seven years younger. When this revelation leaves Taparia unimpressed, Nadia brings up the age difference between Chopra and Nick Jonas. Taparia remarks, "I don't feel it's a good match. He looks small and petite in front of her, and she looks elder."

Information All you need to know about the reality show

The second season of Indian Matchmaking began streaming on the platform on Wednesday (August 10). The series comprises eight episodes, each with a run time of roughly 30-35 minutes. This year, Aparna Shewakramani, one of the well-known contestants from the maiden season, has returned, since she couldn't find her match back then. Notably, she had earlier lashed out at the makers for "misrepresenting her."

Update Meanwhile, PC posted a photo of her daughter MM!

Jonas and Chopra welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Jonas Chopra earlier this year via surrogacy. The baby gets her name from Chopra's and Jonas's mothers, whose names are Madhumalti Chopra and Denise Marie Jonas, respectively. In a new photo on her Instagram Stories recently, Chopra shared a glimpse where the baby can be wearing a cute "desi girl" dress—which is, interestingly, Chopra's moniker!

Twitter Post Take a look at the photo here