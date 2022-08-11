Entertainment

Netflix's 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' S2 releases in September!

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 11, 2022

'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' is back! (Photo credit: Twitter/@NetflixIndia)

The second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is coming out next month! This time around, the glamorous women Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Sajdeh will be back to invite us into their intimate world and conversations. Adding to the excitement, Netflix India also shared a teaser ahead of the big release next month. Read on for more details.

Context Why does this story matter?

Season 1 of the show premiered on Netflix on November 27, 2020.

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, it explored the friendship and bond between the four glamorous women and how they navigated through the ups and downs in life.

However, Season 1 opened to mixed reviews. While some loved the show, others called it "frivolous content."

Season 2 surely has our hopes up.

Teaser The fabulous four invited us 'back into the fabulous circle'

Netflix India and the "fabulous four" shared a teaser to give a glimpse into the upcoming season. "NEWSFLASH This is your official invite back into the fabulous circle! Get ready on the count of 3 'cause season 2 is coming soon (sic)," Sajdeh shared the news on her Instagram handle. Kapoor shared the teaser and assured us that "things are going to get fabulous."

Release date Season 2 will release on September 2

Further, Johar and the streaming giant also shared details about the release date for the highly-anticipated show! "All things fabulous and glam with these Bollywood bffs that are back in your town! Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives S2 is returning on 2nd September only on Netflix! (sic)," Johar wrote on his official Instagram handle on Thursday (August 11).

Reaction Here's what netizens had to say about the upcoming show

Following the release of the teaser and the big announcement, netizens took to social media to share their reactions. A user wrote: "Gotta learn what an ovo lacto semi-vegetarian is before they come n throw stuff like this (sic)." Another commented saying, "Guilty pleasure, not ashamed to admit (sic)," while another user wrote, "I do not have the energy for this (sic)."