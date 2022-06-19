Entertainment

Sai Pallavi clarifies remarks on Kashmiri Pandits' exodus after backlash

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 19, 2022, 08:15 pm 2 min read

Actor Sai Pallavi clarifies her controversial remarks in a video (Photo credit: Twitter/Idlebrain).

Actor Sai Pallavi has been facing severe backlash over her controversial statements. The actor had apparently compared the Kashmir Pandits' genocide and cow vigilantism in a recent interview, saying they were not very different. Since then, many netizens of the actor called her out over these remarks. And now, Pallavi has posted a video to put an end to all the flak.

Context Why does this story matter?

During the promotions for her latest release Virata Parvam, Pallavi remarked she viewed every inhumane act done under the premise of "religion" as the same.

The examples used to back her statement were criticized. Reportedly, a complaint was filed by Bajrang Dal members who claimed she made derogatory comments on gau rakshaks.

Netizens also called her out for belittling the plight of Kashmiri Pandits.

Clarification Actor said her statement was 'wrongly interpreted'

The actor took to Instagram to post a four-minute-long video in which she clarified that her recent statements were "wrongly interpreted." Pallavi further said, "I was asked if I believe in the left or right ideology. I clearly stated that I'm neutral. Because I feel we should be good humans first before we identify ourselves with our beliefs and other such things."

Twitter Post Watch Pallavi's clarification video here

Here is my clarification!

I wish you all happiness, peace and love! https://t.co/4ZOahdJn0l — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) June 18, 2022

Accusation Pallavi clarified she would 'never belittle' genocide

Clearing the accusations, Pallavi said, being the person she is, she would "never belittle a tragedy like the genocide and the generations of people that are still affected by it." She also said, "I remember seeing that video and being shaken for days. I believe that violence in any form is wrong and violence in the name of any religion is a huge sin."

Details Friends, fans show their support

Pallavi further stated, "I don't think any of us has the right to take another person's life. Being a medical graduate, I believe that all lives are equal and all lives are important." Following her clarification video, many friends and fans of the actor commented that they will stand by her and that this tough phase will pass soon.