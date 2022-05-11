Entertainment

'Oneness' director says why LGBTQ+ films should be made more

Written by Shreya Mukherjee May 11, 2022, 04:49 pm 3 min read

Priyakanta Laishram reveals his father's reaction when he heard about 'Oneness'

Filmmaker Priyakanta Laishram was 15 when he experienced a sexual identity crisis. But he had no one to guide him. Gradually, his films "gave me the voice that I never had, the voice suppressed by mainstream media." And, now the 24-year-old is gearing up for the release of the first gay-themed Manipuri film, Oneness. Here, Laishram tells NewsBytes why more LGBTQ+ movies are needed.

Statement Queer representation improving but...

"While growing up in Manipur, we didn't have any movies based on same-sex relationships," Laishram said while speaking on the need for queer stories in cinema. "Not just in Manipur, I can literally count on my fingers the number of [LGBTQ+ themed films] that have been made so far in our country." Although the queer representation has gotten better, there's a long road ahead.

Quote 'Need to correct past missteps, fight for nuanced, authentic representation'

The influencer believes "cinema is much more powerful to create awareness than any other classroom" and can help in normalizing the LGBTQ+ community. "In order for the queer community to get the representation we desperately need," Laishram noted, "We as a society need to [correct] past missteps in [the representation] and continue to fight for more nuanced and authentic queer experiences to be presented."

Do you know? 'Oneness' is based on real 2013 honor killing case

Having helmed socially relevant projects like It's Not My Choice, Who Said Boys Can't Wear Makeup, and The Foul Truth, Laishram plans to throw light on the plight of gay individuals in conservative societies with Oneness. It's based on a 2013 gay honor killing case.

Film Why was playing Ivan Martin 'harder than directing' for Laishram?

When Laishram had announced Oneness, he received threats "from four different insurgent groups." It had taken him eight months to unsuccessfully look for actors who would play the lead role of Ivan Martin, an 18-year-old victim of gay honor killing. At last, Laishram, who's also an actor, decided to play Martin himself. But he says playing him was "even harder than directing the movie."

Quote Embodying Martin and his pain was 'scary'

"Every moment that I was shooting the movie, I kept telling myself that...I was [only] acting, but this also actually happened [Oneness is based on a true story]. That was scary!" he said. "Playing [Martin] has taught me compassion, patience, kindness, and most importantly self-worth."

Support 'Thought it would be tough for father to understand film'

Laishram didn't tell his friends or family about Oneness until the title was announced in July 2021. "To be very honest, I thought it would be tough for my father to understand." But his father's reaction was "unbelievable" as he "was okay with the film." Laishram's father now has a very important role in it. Also, his sister is on-board as the costume designer.

Information 'Oneness' is currently in post-production stage

The upcoming social thriller received its trailer last month. Currently, in the post-production stage, it co-stars Sachinker Sagolsem, Suraj Ngashepam, Maya Choudhury, and Harendra Laishram, among others. Laishram, who also wrote and produced the venture, aims to premiere it at an international film festival.