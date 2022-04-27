Entertainment

'The Black Phone' trailer: Ethan Hawke combines Joker with Pennywise

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 27, 2022, 12:21 pm 2 min read

'The Black Phone': Get ready for a spine-chilling horror extravaganza

Ahead of its June 24 release, Universal Pictures dropped the second trailer for the upcoming horror movie The Black Phone. Produced, directed, and co-written by Scott Derrickson (Sinister, The Exorcism of Emily Rose, and Doctor Strange) we can expect a sinister serial killer, a lot of chills, and goosebumps. At the center are a menacing killer and his latest victim, a young boy.

Context Why does this story matter?

Interestingly, the film is based on a short story by the same name by Joe Hill, who is none other than the son of famous horror writer Stephen King.

And if early reviews are to be believed, The Black Phone seems to be impressing the critics more or less.

The movie debuted at Austin's Fantastic Fest in September last year.

Trailer Kidnapped teenager finds help in killer's previous victims

The clip begins with a killer, known as The Grabber, (Ethan Hawke) kidnapping a 13-year-old boy, Finney Shaw. As an abduction investigation begins, Shaw finds himself trapped in a soundproof basement. But then, the dead black phone in the room starts ringing. And guess who are calling? The previous victims of the killer! Because they don't want Shaw to end up like them.

Plot Elements of horror mixed with adrenaline-pumping thrill

If that wasn't clear enough, this upcoming movie will show us a teenager escaping a sadistic murderer with the help of a bunch of ghosts. Creepy! There's also Shaw's sister Gwen (Madeleine McGraw) who seems to be getting clues as to where her brother has been kept via dreams. Now the question remains, will Shaw be able to get out of this den unharmed?

Twitter Post Catch the petrifying trailer here

Every call is a lifeline. See #TheBlackPhone in theaters June 24. pic.twitter.com/lyP5IcT2Pp — The Black Phone (@UniversalHorror) April 26, 2022

Comments Hawke seriously gives you the shivers

Derrickson is known for his expertise in the field of the supernatural but it is Hawke and his various masked personas that send shivers down your spine. And, if a 2:19-minute-long clip can have this effect, just imagine what this entire Hollywood feature would do. Mason Thames (Shaw), in his first-ever film role, will also get a level playing field to hold his own.

Do you know? Despite not playing villain roles, this is why Hawke agreed

Hawke had told the director "he doesn't play villains," but came on board upon Derrickson's persistence. "What Jack Nicholson did in The Shining was that he taught the world to see his malevolent side," Hawke said, aspiring to do something similar in The Black Phone.