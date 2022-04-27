'The Black Phone' trailer: Ethan Hawke combines Joker with Pennywise
Ahead of its June 24 release, Universal Pictures dropped the second trailer for the upcoming horror movie The Black Phone. Produced, directed, and co-written by Scott Derrickson (Sinister, The Exorcism of Emily Rose, and Doctor Strange) we can expect a sinister serial killer, a lot of chills, and goosebumps. At the center are a menacing killer and his latest victim, a young boy.
- Interestingly, the film is based on a short story by the same name by Joe Hill, who is none other than the son of famous horror writer Stephen King.
- And if early reviews are to be believed, The Black Phone seems to be impressing the critics more or less.
- The movie debuted at Austin's Fantastic Fest in September last year.
The clip begins with a killer, known as The Grabber, (Ethan Hawke) kidnapping a 13-year-old boy, Finney Shaw. As an abduction investigation begins, Shaw finds himself trapped in a soundproof basement. But then, the dead black phone in the room starts ringing. And guess who are calling? The previous victims of the killer! Because they don't want Shaw to end up like them.
If that wasn't clear enough, this upcoming movie will show us a teenager escaping a sadistic murderer with the help of a bunch of ghosts. Creepy! There's also Shaw's sister Gwen (Madeleine McGraw) who seems to be getting clues as to where her brother has been kept via dreams. Now the question remains, will Shaw be able to get out of this den unharmed?
Derrickson is known for his expertise in the field of the supernatural but it is Hawke and his various masked personas that send shivers down your spine. And, if a 2:19-minute-long clip can have this effect, just imagine what this entire Hollywood feature would do. Mason Thames (Shaw), in his first-ever film role, will also get a level playing field to hold his own.
Hawke had told the director "he doesn't play villains," but came on board upon Derrickson's persistence. "What Jack Nicholson did in The Shining was that he taught the world to see his malevolent side," Hawke said, aspiring to do something similar in The Black Phone.