'The Essex Serpent' trailer: Hunt for mythical serpent turns sinister

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 27, 2022, 11:25 am 2 min read

'The Essex Serpent' questions theories of science and religion

The trailer for The Essex Serpent is out! Starring Tom Hiddleston, the series is set to hit Apple TV+ on May 13. From the trailer we could understand that The Essex Serpent will be about a mythical serpent that plagues a village. The community, bound by faith and religion, faces their test when the creature starts to haunt them or is it something else?

Context Why does this story matter?

The Essex Serpent is based on Sarah Perry's book about a village that slowly descends into madness as they begin to believe that the serpent lives among them.

BAFTA nominee Clio Barnard (Dark River) is at the helm of the series.

With actors like Hiddleston (Loki) and Claire Danes (Homeland) at the forefront, we can expect the series to be a gripping one.

Plot What does the trailer offer us?

In the trailer, we see Cora Seaborne (Danes) investigating reports of a village being plagued by a mythical serpent and is soon convinced that it's real. She bonds with Pastor William Ransome (Hiddleston) who says, "The serpent is an invention...A symptom of the times we live in." When the people begin to see bruises on their skin, they accuse Cora of luring the serpent.

Cinematography Dramatic cinematography sets the tone right

The cinematography, with its dramatic dark tones and impressive landscapes, sets the perfect backdrop for a series set in the nineteenth century. In addition to that, the gloomy weather of Essex and the storyline about complex religious beliefs and blind faith is a thrilling combination. The series challenges the age-old concept of religion vs science and the thin line where the two are blurred.

Information Crew and other details about episodes

Anna Symon is the writer and also the executive producer of the web series alongside Barnard, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, and Patrick Walters. See-Saw Films has financed the British show. The Essex Serpent is set to debut on Apple TV+ with two episodes on May 13, followed by one new episode per week till June 10.