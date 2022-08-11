Entertainment

Alia Bhatt's 'Darlings' to be remade in Tamil, Telugu

Alia Bhatt's 'Darlings' to be remade in Tamil, Telugu

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 11, 2022, 04:29 pm 2 min read

Alia Bhatt's 'Darlings' to get Telugu, Tamil remake.

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt's maiden production venture, Darlings, made its way to Netflix on August 5. And, within days of its release, the dark comedy film set social media abuzz with netizens praising the film's narrative. Following the success of the film, actor/producer Shah Rukh Khan has decided to remake the hit film in Tamil and Telugu through his production house Red Chillies Entertainment.

Context Why does this story matter?

Bhatt, who is having a great run this year after having delivered blockbuster films, set up her own production venture Eternal Sunshine Productions back in March 2021.

At the time she had also announced that Darlings would be the first production project under her banner.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor teamed up with SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment to produce this Netflix project.

Statement 'Film's landscape can be adapted very well in multiple languages'

Producer and COO of Red Chillies Entertainment Gaurav Verma said, "We had the script of Darlings with us for a while now and through the journey of making it, we decided to make it in multiple languages." "The film has a certain landscape which can be adapted very well in multiple languages. The process is on as we speak," Verma added.

Adaptation Remake would have slight changes as per 'local sensibilities'

Further, Verma also mentioned that the film's story would be the same but it would have mild changes to make it more adaptable. "The story remains the same, but we will localize it. Darlings was a story set in Mumbai, but now we will create a different world for Tamil and Telugu. We will localize the characters and their reactions," Verma mentioned.

Information SRK's banner will mark entry in Tamil, Telugu markets

Additionally, remaking Darlings will mark Red Chillies Entertainment's entry into the Telugu and Tamil markets and establish itself as a standalone banner. "Entering the Tamil and Telugu market is not something we will consolidate or have offices there, but it's going to be on a script-to-script basis," Verma informed and said, "Darlings has the potential, so we are taking it there."