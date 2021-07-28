Is 'Bhediya' going to tell when 'Stree 2' would arrive?

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jul 28, 2021, 02:13 pm

'Stree' starred Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in pivotal roles

Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor's 2018 film, Stree, turned out to be a hit at the box office. Now, producer Dinesh Vijan has confirmed that the second installment is on its way, as director Amar Kaushik has "cracked" the storyline. Apparently, Kaushik's next directorial Bhediya, starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, will give an idea of the arrival of Stree 2. Read to know more.

Details

'Stree 2' to go on floors next year

Kaushik is currently writing Stree 2, which is set to go on floors next year, Vijan told Pinkvilla. He further said, "He [Kaushik] has cracked the overall theme, and then we are also connecting. So you will see when Bhediya comes, how Stree is going to come." Does this mean Dhawan-starrer will have an end-credit scene featuring Stree 2? Let's wait and watch.

Cast

The movie will star Pankaj Tripathi, 'Raabta' director confirmed

The first installment of the horror-comedy starred Rao, Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles. There has been no official announcement about the cast of the upcoming movie, but Vijan confirmed that Tripathi will feature for sure. "We are waiting for Pankaj ji's (Tripathi) dates, once he gives us his dates, we will begin shooting," the Raabta director further said.

Projects

Vijan is also working on a prequel to 'Stree'

All the characters from his horror-comedy flicks would meet as they "co-exist in the universe of horror," Vijan once said. He mentioned to Pinkvilla that a prequel to Stree named Munjha is also being planned. "It goes on the floors in September" and it will tell the back story of Kapoor's character. "Then the films will start interacting with each other," he concluded.

Information

'Roohi' welcomed 'Bhediya' in the universe of horror

Vijan's horror-comedy Roohi, starring Janhvi Kapoor, which released in March, is also a part of the producer's horrorverse. And so we saw, Roohi aka Kapoor announcing the arrival of Bhediya aka Dhawan. In February, she shared the teaser video with the caption, "#Roohi apni darawani duniya mein swagat karti hai #Bhediya ka! In cinemas 14th April, 2022." Similarly, Dhawan might welcome Stree 2.

Quote

'The universe will conspire to bring all the stories together'

Talking about this, Vijan said, "The universe will conspire to bring all the stories together. The writing on Roohi started much before Stree released, and if you ask me, Roohi is Stree's crazier sister. That's the only similarity, but it's a very nuanced film."