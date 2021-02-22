Varun Dhawan is the latest Bollywood star to join Dinesh Vijan's horror universe, as he is working on Bhediya. The universe includes the 2018 hit Stree and the soon-to-be-released Roohi. Maddock Films shared an announcement video on Sunday where Dhawan can be seen turning into a werewolf on a full moon night. The film will release on April 14, 2022.

Janhvi Kapoor, who is taking forward Stree's legacy with Roohi, shared the video on Instagram and welcomed Bhediya to her world. She shared the teaser video with the caption, "#Roohi apni darawani duniya mein swagat karti hai #Bhediya ka! In cinemas 14th April, 2022. (sic)" Dhawan's co-star in the movie Kriti Sanon also shared the post on her Instagram handle, greeting Stree and Roohi.

Dhawan also seemed excited about this new venture. For the unversed, Vijan took on this genre with Stree, a breakthrough hit in 2018. The film starred Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor and was helmed by Amar Kaushik. Kaushik will also direct Bhediya. The clip showed a camera traveling through a dense forest and toward the end, Dhawan turned into a supernatural creature.

Dhawan's first in the genre, the film is expected to complete the shoot by May this year. Apart from Sanon and Dhawan, Abhishek Banerjee of Pataal Lok fame is said to have a pivotal role. It will be shot in Arunachal Pradesh and will see intense use of VFX and prosthetics. Bhediya will also reunite Dhawan with Sanon after Rohit Shetty's Dilwale.

