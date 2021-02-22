Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch has been roped in for a new series based on the classic thriller The 39 Steps. Screenwriter Mark L. Smith of The Revenant fame is writing the series while Edward Berger is directing it. Berger previously joined hands with Cumberbatch for Patrick Melrose, a miniseries that was released in 2018. Cumberbatch will also executive produce this limited series.

Book The series is based on John Buchan's novel

The series is based on an adventure novel, titled The Thirty-Nine Steps, by Scottish author John Buchan. In 1915, William Blackwood and Sons complied it as a novel, and in 1935, it was turned into a film by Alfred Hitchcock. The film starred Robert Donat and Madeleine Caroll, focusing on a common man involved in stopping an espionage organization from stealing British military secrets.

Adaptations Buchan's work has been adapted across verticals

This novel by Buchan has been adapted multiple times beyond the silver screen. The first color feature film adaptation of the book released in 1959. It was directed by Ralph Thomas and starred Kenneth More. Robert Powell starred in another version of Buchan's work in a 1978 film. Besides, there have been adaptations across comics, radio, and theater.

Official synopsis 'It will be a provocative thriller series'

The official synopsis of the upcoming Anonymous Content series calls the show "a provocative, action-packed conspiracy thriller series" that has been upgraded and treated to suit the preferences of the current audience. Cumberbatch will essay the role of Richard Hannay who becomes tangled in a global conspiracy. Notably, the series doesn't have a network attached to it yet.

