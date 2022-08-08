Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to redeem August 8 codes?

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 08, 2022, 10:29 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently accessible via Android devices in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a free-to-play multiplayer battle royale game that is available in India via Google Play Store. Players can unlock goodies within the game with the help of real money. However, not everybody has the resources to invest. This is where redeemable codes that help gamers obtain free rewards come into play. Let us have a look at today's codes.

Free Fire Max creators offer redeemable codes on a daily basis as a token of appreciation. They allow players to access free rewards like loot crates, weapons, emotes, and more, within the game.

The additional supplies along with the game handling strategies may increase the chances of winning and improving scoreboard rankings while players are engaging with an adversary in combat.

There are some ground rules a player needs to follow in order to access the redeemable codes in Free Fire MAX. Players should redeem the codes via the reward redemption website within 12-18 hours. The codes can be accessed only by players using Indian servers. A player may access multiple codes, but every code is redeemable only once per player.

For today, i.e. August 8, the 12-digit codes of Free Fire MAX can help gamers obtain free skins, costume bundles, diamonds, pets, characters, and more. Take a look at the codes. FBJ9-MTXB-9XAP, 5R8S-AGS5-MCK5, 2K5A-WHD3-FKWB, XKVJ-M65A-NPUQ. AMCT-7DU2-K2U2, LQ6Q-2A95-G29F, HDQK-XDFJ-7D4H, QA97-CXS2-J0F0. W73D-61AW-NGL2, FV5B-NJ45-IT8U, F7YG-T1BE-456Y, FJBH-VFS4-TY23. F87G-YF3D-GE6B, F5J6-YUH7-6GVT, F4N5-K6LY-OU9I, FH2G-YFDH-E34G. EH4J-I5T8-7G6Y, FDG3-H45R-T8G7, FF5D-SR4E-QD1F.

To redeem Free Fire MAX codes, visit the rewards redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Use your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials, to log in to your account. Enter an alphanumeric code into the text box and click on the "Confirm" button. Further, press "Ok." Every successful redemption will allow you to pick up the associated reward from the game's mail section.