'KBC 14' Episode-1 highlights: 'Real' heroes of nation paid tribute

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 08, 2022, 11:26 am 3 min read

'Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 14' premiered on Sony TV on Sunday.

Amitabh Bachchan-led Kaun Banega Crorepati arrived on Sony TV with much aplomb on Sunday (August 7). The popular Hindi quiz show, modeled on the lines of Who Wants to be a Millionaire? is in its 14th year now. The debut episode witnessed the presence of several luminaries from different walks of life, such as defence forces, sports, and arts. Let's revisit the first episode.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kaun Banega Crorepati was launched in 2000 and instantly climbed the TRP charts due to its ability to turn participants' lives on its head.

All seasons have been hosted by Bachchan, except the third one, where SRK was roped in to anchor the show in 2007.

The winning amount has been increased to Rs. 7.5cr this year, to commemorate India's 75 years of independence!

Highlight #1 Bachchan commenced the show with a heartfelt tribute to India

With the tagline Azadi ke garv ka mahaparv, the show will celebrate the real heroes of the nation this year. Accordingly, Bachchan opened the show with a heartfelt poem dedicated to the country. He then welcomed the guests: actor Aamir Khan, Major DP Singh (Kargil War veteran), and Colonel Mitali Madhumita (first woman Indian Army officer to be given a gallantry award).

Highlight #2 Stories from the battlefield shocked the listeners

Madhumita spoke at length about her valiant efforts during a rescue mission in Afghanistan. Mightily impressed, Big B praised her conviction and honored her with a salute. Singh's saga of commendable courage, about how he still has numerous shrapnel shells stuck in his body from the battlefield earned him a standing ovation. The duo promised to donate their winning amount to Army Central Welfare.

Highlight #3 THIS is why Khan joined microblogging site Twitter!

The Laal Singh Chaddha actor shared an interesting anecdote with the viewers, related to his arrival on the social media platform Twitter. He revealed that Bachchan had once visited the sets of Dhoom 3, where he met Khan and convinced him to hop on the bandwagon. Khan also chuckled about how he ended up on the platform with no idea what to do there!

Highlight #4 Sunil Chhetri, Mary Kom took the hot seat next

Bachchan subsequently invited other guests for the evening: boxer Mary Kom and soccer player Sunil Chhetri. The duo bagged Rs. 12.5L but couldn't proceed further due to the lack of time. Notably, both the sportspersons have promised to donate the amount to two charities. While Kom will be aiding the Regional Boxing Foundation, Chhetri expressed his desire to bolster The Voice of Stray Dogs.