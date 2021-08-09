'Dil Chahta Hai' sequel never been on my mind: Farhan

'Dil Chahta Hai' became the defining film of the new decade, as it was both aspirational and relatable

For two decades, fans have wondered whether their favorite on-screen friends, Akash, Sid, and Sameer from Dil Chahta Hai would reunite, this time perhaps to discuss the mid-life crisis, but filmmaker Farhan Akhtar says he has not thought about continuing the film's storyline. Released on August 10, 2001, the film featured superstar Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna as three friends.

The film marked Akhtar's directorial debut

The film featured these three friends focusing on ups and downs in their equations with different approaches toward love and life. The coming-of-age drama, also starring Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia, marked Akhtar's directorial debut and is regarded as a benchmark friendship film.

No plans to chronicle where the characters are today: Akhtar

In an interview, Akhtar said, unlike American filmmaker Richard Linklater's romantic film trilogy Before, which follows the story of its lead characters after every nine years, he has no plans to chronicle where his characters are today. "There was never a point where I thought, let's discover where these three characters are 20 years later," he said.

The filmmaker was 27 when 'Dil Chahta Hai' released

The filmmaker was 27 when Dil Chahta Hai was released and quickly became a movie that resonated with the audience who had grown up on a staple diet of the larger-than-life, dramatic films of the '90s. Dil Chahta Hai became the defining film of the new decade, as it was both aspirational and relatable.

Filled with many emotions: Akhtar, ahead of film's 20th anniversary

Akhtar's conversational screenplay with characters reminding people of a version of themselves and their friends, a young, breezy soundtrack by Shankar Ehsaan Loy, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar and contemporary costume designing by Arjun Bhasin earned immense acclaim. Ahead of the film's 20th anniversary, Akhtar said he is filled with "many emotions."

'Dil Chahta Hai' has continued to remain relevant: Akhtar

The director-actor, now 47, said it was remarkable how Dil Chahta Hai has continued to remain relevant, reaching out to a newer audience every day. The film also launched his production house, Excel Entertainment, co-founded by his close friend and producer Ritesh Sidhwani.