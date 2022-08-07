Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX's August 7 codes: How to redeem?

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 07, 2022, 10:39 am 2 min read

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a free-to-play multiplayer online battle royale game that is available in India via Google Play Store. It offers a vast number of collectible items that can be unlocked using real money or via redeemable codes for free. The goodies such as costumes, supplies, crates, and weapons aid players in improving their gaming experience and scoreboard position.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Garena Free Fire MAX is a high-resolution version of the standard Free Fire. The game has risen in popularity across India due to its brilliant graphics, engaging gameplay, and regular updates.

The daily redeemable codes, which provide players with multiple freebies, certainly add to the charm of the game.

It continues to be one of the most downloaded battle royale games.

Details Only players using Indian servers can redeem codes

A player can claim multiple codes, but each code is redeemable only once per gamer. These codes are valid for 12 to 18 hours. Additionally, they can only be redeemed using the Indian servers. The 12-digit Free Fire MAX codes for Sunday, i.e., August 7, can help players get diamonds, royale vouchers, premium bundles, and more for free.

Codes Check out the codes for August 7

Take a look at the Free Fire MAX codes for August 7 below. You can use them to earn your free rewards. 5R8S-AGS5-MCK5, 2K5A-WHD3-FKWB, FBJ9-MTXB-9XAP, XKVJ-M65A-NPUQ. QA97-CXS2-JOFO, W73D-61AW-NGL2, UK2P-Z3NF-GV5U, NLCB-6S92-K2DE. AMCT-7DU 2-K2U2, LQ6Q-2A95-G29F, 4UBY-XPTW-ERES, FXDS-TSWY-QTJ9. BKSK-ECCM-JZEB, 6LU6-9JJZ-J758, HDQK-XDFJ-7D4H, TPNA-MS84-ZESE. 26JT-3G6R-QVAV, A46N-U6UF-Q2JP, Z2FB-HASU-3VXS, LSLN-F5WK-2YPN. FAG4-LHKD-92GZ, RHUV-SWWV-N9G4.

Steps Here's how to redeem the codes

First, go to the rewards redemption page of the game (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now, use your Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials, and log in to your account. Enter a code into the text box and tap on "Confirm." Then press "Ok." Once a code is redeemed successfully, you will be allowed to collect the associated reward from the in-game mail section.