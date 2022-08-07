Technology

Nokia 110 (2022), 8210 4G phones launched: Check price, specifications

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 07, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

Nokia 110 (2022) looks similar to the model from 2019 (Photo credit: Nokia)

HMD Global has launched a cheap feature phone called Nokia 110 (2022) for those who don't want their handset to do anything but make calls and some occasional texts. It starts at Rs. 1,700 and will soon be sold in India. The device has debuted alongside the Nokia 8210 4G, which is up for grabs via Amazon and Nokia's official website.

Context Why does this story matter?

Feature phones take us back to a time when handsets were simple, and the smartest thing they could do was play music. Things are different in this era of smartphones.

One might wonder what the relevance of feature phones is anymore. Well, they keep things simple.

The new Nokia 110 (2022) and 8210 4G are that nostalgia and simplicity wrapped a modern touch.

Design and display Nokia 110 (2022) has sleek design, ergonomic keypad

The Nokia 110 4G (2022) has a sleek and compact body, an ergonomic physical keypad, a curved back panel for single-hand use, and strong build quality. On the rear, it has a single camera unit. Design-wise, it looks similar to the 110 model from 2019. The handset bears an LCD color display. It is offered in Cyan, Charcoal, and Rose Gold color options.

Details It comes loaded with the iconic Snake game

The Nokia 110 (2022)'s rear camera is likely to be a 0.3MP QVGA sensor. It also has a built-in torch, FM radio, and music player. The phone sports a MicroSD slot that supports cards of up to 32GB and houses a 1,000mAh battery. It comes with pre-loaded games such as the new rendition of the classic Snake game and also supports automatic call recording.

Features A brief look at the Nokia 8210 4G

The Nokia 8210 4G's design is inspired by the classic model launched in 1999. It has a polycarbonate body. The device packs a 2.8-inch QVGA display, a 0.3MP rear camera, and is offered in Red and Dark Blue color options. It is powered by a UNISOC T107 SoC, coupled with 48MB of RAM and 128MB of internal storage.

Pocket-pinch Nokia 110 (2022) and 8210 4G: Pricing and availability

Nokia 110 (2022) carries a price tag of Rs. 1,700 for the Cyan and Charcoal colors, while the Rose Gold shade costs Rs. 1,800. A free headset worth Rs. 299 is available with it. However, the company is yet to announce when the phone will be sold. The 8210 4G is priced at Rs. 3,999 and is available for purchase via Amazon and Nokia.com.