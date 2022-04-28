Technology

OnePlus launches India's first smartphone with industry-leading 150W fast-charging technology

OnePlus launches India's first smartphone with industry-leading 150W fast-charging technology

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 28, 2022, 08:04 pm 3 min read

OnePlus 10R has HDR10+ support and a 720Hz touch sampling rate (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus has launched two new handsets, the 10R and Nord CE 2 Lite, in India. The former starts at Rs. 38,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant with 80W charging support, while the latter begins at Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB/128GB model. The phones will go on sale from May 4 and April 30, respectively, and will be available via OnePlus.in, Amazon, and partner retail stores.

Context Why does this story matter?

With the launch of a flagship series phone and mid-range handset at the same time, OnePlus has shot two birds with a single bullet.

The 10R and Nord CE 2 Lite are expected to cement the company's position in India.

The former is a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace. It is also the first phone in India with up to 150W fast-charging.

Display The handsets feature a 120Hz display

The 10R features a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out and an in-display fingerprint reader, while the Nord CE 2 Lite sports a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The former bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display, whereas the latter flaunts a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) LCD display. Both the phones have a 120Hz screen refresh rate.

Cameras The Nord CE 2 Lite sports a 64MP main camera

OnePlus 10R flaunts a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP macro lens. The Nord CE 2 Lite also boasts a triple rear camera arrangement, including a 64MP primary sensor, a 4MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Up front, both the handsets have a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Internals OnePlus 10R comes with up to 150W fast-charging support

The 10R comes with MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX chipset, 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. The variant with 4,500mAh battery supports 150W fast-charging, while the model with 5,000mAh battery gets 80W fast-charging. The Nord CE 2 Lite features a Snapdragon 695 SoC, up to 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging capability. The phones boot Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1.

Pocket-pinch OnePlus 10R and Nord CE 2 Lite: Pricing and availability

OnePlus 10R starts at Rs. 38,999 for the 8GB/128GB model with 80W fast-charging and goes up to Rs. 43,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant with 150W fast-charging. It is available in Sierra Black and Forest Green colors. The Nord CE 2 Lite costs Rs. 19,999 for 6GB/128GB variant and Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB/128GB model. It is offered in Blue Tide and Black Dust shades.