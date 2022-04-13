Technology

Ahead of India launch, OnePlus 10R appears in Amazon advertisement

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 13, 2022, 05:20 pm 2 min read

OnePlus 10R will be backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset (Photo credit: Twitter/@heyitsyogesh & @91mobiles)

OnePlus is working to announce a new 10R smartphone in India and the design of the upcoming handset has been reportedly revealed by an Amazon advertisement on Instagram. It may go official on April 28, alongside the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. The 10R may feature a 120Hz AMOLED screen, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset.

Context Why does this story matter?

The OnePlus 10R will be the successor to 9R that was introduced by the company last year.

While previous rumors had suggested that the handset will debut in India in May, there is growing speculation that it will be announced at the company's April 28 launch event.

The OnePlus 10R will compete against upper mid-range offerings from rivals such as Xiaomi and Samsung.

Design and display The handset may feature a 120Hz display

The OnePlus 10R is expected to have a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear panel, the device will sport a triple camera arrangement, paired with an LED flash. It is said to bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

Information It could have a 50MP primary sensor

The OnePlus 10R may feature a 50MP main sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. The front side will likely get a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset will power the device

The OnePlus 10R will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The handset is said to boot Android 12-based OxygenOS. It may arrive in 5,000mAh and 4,500mAh battery models with 80W and 150W fast-charging support, respectively. Connectivity features could include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

Information OnePlus 10R: Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of the upcoming OnePlus 10R will be announced at the time of its launch in India. However, looking at the tipped specifications, the smartphone may carry a price-tag of around Rs. 40,000.