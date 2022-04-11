Technology

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite to launch on April 28

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 11, 2022, 04:35 pm 2 min read

The Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will have 64MP triple rear camera setup (Photo credit: Twitter/@heyitsyogesh)

OnePlus will launch its Nord CE 2 Lite 5G smartphone in India on April 28 at 7pm, an official teaser from the company has suggested. It will be joined by another Nord series handset, likely the Nord 2T, and a pair of truly wireless earbuds. The Nord CE 2 Lite 5G has already bagged certifications from BIS platform as well as Bluetooth SIG.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will compete against mid-rangers from rivals such as Samsung, Motorola, and Xiaomi. The device will be a watered down version of the Nord CE 2 5G, which was launched in February.

The Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will attract buyers will features such as a 120Hz screen, a 64MP main camera, and 33W fast-charging.

The Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will have a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear panel, the device will sport a triple camera arrangement along with an LED flash. It will have a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

The Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will offer a 64MP main sensor, a 2MP monochrome camera, and a 2MP macro lens. The handset will have a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies.

The Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The handset will boot Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 on top. It will pack a 5,000mAh with support for 33W fast-charging technology. Connectivity options will include dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.

The official pricing details of the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will be announced at the time of its launch in India. However, looking at the tipped specifications, the smartphone may carry a price-tag of around Rs. 20,000.