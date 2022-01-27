Technology

OnePlus Nord 2T to feature Dimensity 1300 SoC, 80W fast-charging

Written by Surbhi Shah Jan 27, 2022

OnePlus Nord 2T will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus is gearing up to launch a new Nord-series smartphone, the Nord 2T, in India "very soon," according to Digit. The publication, in collaboration with @OnLeaks, has leaked the full specifications of the handset. The successor to the Nord 2 5G will sport a 90Hz AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, which is yet to be announced, and 80W fast-charging support.

OnePlus will reportedly host a launch event in February where it will announce a new Nord smartphone. As per a tip-off, it will be the Nord 2 CE and not Nord 2T. However, the latter will debut in the coming weeks.

In comparison to Nord 2, the Nord 2T will offer an upgraded Dimensity 1300 SoC, faster 80W wired charging, and Android 12 support.

Design and display The phone will have a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ screen

The OnePlus Nord 2T is likely to feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor, similar to the Nord 2 model. On the rear, it will have a triple camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Information It will sport a 32MP selfie camera

The OnePlus Nord 2T will be equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP monochrome snapper. For selfies and video calling, it may have a 32MP front-facing camera.

Internals It will boot OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12

The OnePlus Nord 2T will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information OnePlus Nord 2T: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the OnePlus Nord 2T will be announced at the time of launch, which may happen in the coming weeks. However, considering the leaked specifications, it will be priced under Rs. 30,000.