Xiaomi 12 Ultra to boast 5x periscope telephoto lens

Xiaomi 12 Ultra to boast 5x periscope telephoto lens

Surbhi Shah Twitter Jan 16, 2022, 11:00 pm 2 min read

Xiaomi 12 Ultra's camera features tipped (Photo credit: LetsGoDigital)

Xiaomi launched its latest flagship 12 series of smartphones in China in December last year, barring the top-end Ultra variant, which is now rumored to debut after the Chinese Spring festival. In the latest development, tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed that the Ultra model will feature a 5x periscope telephoto lens, similar to its predecessor Mi 11 Ultra.

Design and display The phone will have a 6.6-inch AMOLED display

Photo credit: Gizmochina

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra will feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it may have a large circular camera module housing at least three lenses. The handset is said to bear a 6.6-inch AMOLED screen with a 2K resolution, possibly a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra will join the existing 12X, 12, and 12 Pro models.

The handset will be the top-end model of the Xiaomi 12-series and is said to offer the same camera arrangement as the previous-generation flagship Mi 11 Ultra with up to 5x optical zoom support.

It will be one of the few smartphones to offer such an optical zooming range.

Information It may sport a 50MP main camera

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra is said to sport a similar camera arrangement as its predecessor Mi 11 Ultra, including a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP periscope telephoto snapper with 5x optical zoom support. It may have a 20MP selfie camera.

Internals It will boot MIUI 13 based on Android 12

Photo credit: Qualcomm

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be fueled by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. It will boot Android 12-based MIUI 13 and house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast-charging. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Xiaomi 12 Ultra: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be announced at the time of the launch. However, considering the leaked specifications, the device is likely to cost around Rs. 70,000 in India.