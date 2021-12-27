Technology Samsung Galaxy S21 FE listed on Walmart at $699

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 27, 2021, 01:43 pm

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is said to be offered in four color options

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy S21 FE smartphone on January 4 at the CES 2022 event. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on Walmart, revealing its pricing details in the US. As per the listing, it will cost $699 (around Rs. 52,500) for the 128GB storage option and will be available in a Graphite color option, among others.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Photo via: Gizmochina

The Galaxy S21 FE will cost the same as Galaxy S20 FE at $699 in the US. It is also tipped to be priced at £699 in the UK. With no difference in cost, the handset will offer a slightly smaller display, a new and upgraded processor, and a tweaked camera design. It will rival the upcoming Xiaomi 12X and Realme GT 2 models.

Design and display The phone will have a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will come with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and an in-display fingerprint reader. The handset will bear a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It will be offered in Graphite, White, Lavender, and Olive color options.

Information It will sport a 32MP selfie camera

The Galaxy S21 FE will be equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom support. Up front, there will be a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

Internals It may boot One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

The Galaxy S21 FE will draw power from an Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888 chipset, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and house a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, and 5G.

Information Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will cost $699 (roughly Rs. 52,500) for the 6GB/128GB model and $749 (around Rs. 56,000) for the 8GB/256GB variant. However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced at the time of the launch.