Published on Dec 17, 2021, 04:28 pm

OnePlus Buds Z2 launched in the global markets

OnePlus has launched its new TWS earphones, the Buds Z2, in the US and Europe. It carries a price-tag of $99 (around Rs. 7,540) and is available in two color options. As for the key highlights, it comes with an IP55-rated build quality, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature, a total of six microphones, and up to 38 hours of battery life. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

The Buds Z2 was first announced in China in October this year alongside the OnePlus 9RT smartphone. It succeeds the OnePlus Buds Z and offers bigger audio drivers, lighter body, longer battery life, and additional features like ANC and Pro Gaming mode. The OnePlus Buds Z2 will compete against the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and Nothing ear (1).

Design The earbuds flaunt an in-ear design

The OnePlus Buds Z2 features an in-ear design with 15% shorter stem and lighter build as compared to the previous-generation Buds Z. It comes in Pearl White and Obsidian Black color options. The earbuds offer touch controls, silicon eartips, as well as an IP55 rating for dust, water, and sweat resistance. The bundled carry-cum-charging case also has an IPX4 rating for splash resistance.

Features It boasts 11mm dynamic drivers

The OnePlus Buds Z2 comes with an 11mm dynamic driver and three microphones in each bud. It offers Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) of up to 40dB, a Transparency mode, and a latency rate of as low as 94ms in Pro Gaming mode. The earphones also have Dolby Atmos support, Immersive Music and Cinematic Movie modes, and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

Battery life The case houses a 520mAh battery

The OnePlus Buds Z2 packs a 40mAh battery and is touted to offer up to five hours of playback time per charge with ANC on and up to seven hours with ANC off. The carry-cum-charging case is equipped with a 520mAh battery and is said to deliver up to 38 hours of listening time on a single charge.

Information OnePlus Buds Z2: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus Buds Z2 is priced at $99 (around Rs. 7,540) in the US and €99 (roughly Rs. 8,540) in Europe. It is currently up for grabs in the US and will go on sale in Europe from December 20 onwards.