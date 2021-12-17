Technology Samsung's Tab S8 Ultra will be amazingly slim at 5.5mm

Written by Athik Saleh Twitter Published on Dec 17, 2021, 03:05 pm

Samsung Galaxy S8 Ultra will have a notched display

Samsung is gearing up to launch its hi-end Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra sometime in early 2022. In the latest development, SamMobile has tipped the specifications and features of the tablet. The device will sport a 120Hz display, dual selfie cameras, a top-tier Qualcomm chipset, an 11,200mAh battery, and will be one of the slimmest flagship tablets ever. Here's what we know so far.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will be the company's most advanced tablet yet and will help the Korean tech giant position itself in the premium tablet segment currently dominated by Apple's iPad Pro range. The device will pack top-tier hardware, run the latest software, and boast a premium fit and finish while still being unbelievably slim.

Display It will flaunt a 14.6-inch WQXGA+ display

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will have 6.3mm thick bezels (Photo credit: 91mobiles)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will have a small notch on the top-center, slim bezels, and an in-screen fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a magnetic strip to hold the S Pen and a dual camera setup. The device will have a 14.6-inch WQXGA+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Dimensions wise, it will be 5.5mm thin.

Information The tablet will have a dual selfie camera setup

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will come with a dual rear camera arrangement with a 13MP primary sensor and a 6MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, it will sport a 12MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide snapper.

Internals It will boot One UI 4.1 based on Android 12

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will draw juice from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Soc, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. It will run on One UI 4.1 built on top of Android 12 OS and pack an 11,200mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support. The device will also feature an improved version of DeX mode.

Information Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: Pricing and availability

The official price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will be revealed at the time of its launch early next year. Based on the leaked specifications and features, its 8GB/128GB base variant is expected to cost around Rs. 89,000.