Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 17, 2021, 11:51 am

Xiaomi 12's renders leaked (Photo credit: Zoutons)

Xiaomi is expected to launch its flagship 12 series of smartphones in China on December 28. The line-up is said to include at least three models, including the vanilla Xiaomi 12. Now, Zoutons has leaked the renders of the upcoming handset, revealing its design details. The phone will have a compact design, a curved display, and triple rear cameras.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Xiaomi 12 will come with a redesigned camera module, a compact form factor, and a smaller 6.2-inch display as compared to its predecessor, the Xiaomi Mi 11, which bears a 6.81-inch QHD+ screen. It will also offer an upgraded processor, a smaller battery, and faster charging support. Xiaomi 12 will be one of the first phones to boast Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset.

Design and display The phone will have a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Xiaomi 12 will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a rectangular camera unit. The handset may bear a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Dimensions-wise, it will measure 152.07x70x8.6mm (11mm thick with the camera bump). It will be offered in at least a black color option.

Information It will sport a 50MP main camera

The Xiaomi 12 will be equipped with a triple rear camera module headlined by a 50MP primary sensor. Details regarding its other lenses are unclear as of now. For selfies and video calling, it may have a 32MP front-facing camera.

Internals It will boot MIUI 13 based on Android 12

The Xiaomi 12 will draw power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. It will run on Android 12-based MIUI 13 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device will offer support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Xiaomi 12: Pricing and availability

Xiaomi will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Xiaomi 12 at the time of the launch, which may take place by the end of this month. However, considering the specifications, the handset may cost around Rs. 50,000.