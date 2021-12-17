Technology Realme GT 2 moniker spotted on Indian website; launch imminent

Realme GT 2 moniker spotted on Indian website; launch imminent

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 17, 2021, 12:24 am

Realme GT 2 may launch in India soon

Realme is all set to launch its flagship GT 2 series on December 20. Until now, the vanilla GT 2 model was virtually invisible with no leaks or teasers surfacing on the internet. However, 91mobiles (via tipster Mukul Sharma) has now shared a screenshot showing the 'Realme GT 2' moniker mentioned in a code on the brand's Indian website, hinting at its imminent launch.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Realme GT 2 moniker appears in a code on Realme India's website (Photo credit: 91mobiles)

The latest leak confirms the existence of the Realme GT 2 handset, which will be launched alongside the flagship GT 2 Pro next week. The fact that the vanilla handset has been spotted on the Indian website gives hope that the company might also introduce the Pro model in India. The series will rival against the Galaxy S22 line-up, OnePlus 10 range, and others.

Design and display The phone will have a 120Hz QHD+ display

Realme GT 2 Pro is also said to come with an under-display selfie camera

At present, there is no information available regarding the standard GT 2 model. However, the top-end Realme GT 2 Pro has been leaked extensively in the past. It is said to feature an 'eco-friendly bio-based material design' with a punch-hole cut-out and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset will bear a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR support.

Cameras It will sport a 50MP main camera

The Realme GT 2 Pro is rumored to have a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto snapper. However, tipster Digital Chat Station has claimed that Realme will drop the telephoto lens and instead offer a 150-degree super-wide-angle lens. For selfies, there will be a 32MP front-facing camera.

Internals It will be backed by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

The Realme GT 2 Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. It will boot Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme GT 2 series: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Realme GT 2 series will be announced at the time of the launch, which will happen on December 20. Going by the leaked specifications, the Pro version is likely to start at around Rs. 60,000.