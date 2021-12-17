Technology OnePlus 10 Pro to feature 80W charging, 48MP main camera

OnePlus 10 Pro to feature 80W charging, 48MP main camera

OnePlus 10 Pro's key specifications leaked

OnePlus will launch its flagship 10 series of smartphones in the first half of 2022. Several leaks pertaining to the top-end OnePlus 10 Pro model have already surfaced. Now, tipster Digital Chat Station has leaked a few more specifications of the device, claiming that it will have a 2K LTPO AMOLED display, 80W wired fast-charging, 48MP main camera, and will run on ColorOS 12.

Takeaways

As compared to its predecessor, the OnePlus 9 Pro, the OnePlus 10 Pro will have a redesigned camera module, an upgraded Qualcomm chipset, faster charging, and OPPO's user interface - which might be an amalgamation of both ColorOS and OxygenOS. It will rival other premium smartphones like Xiaomi 12 and Realme GT 2 Pro, thereby increasing choices for the end-customer.

Design and display The phone will boast 120Hz screen refresh rate

The OnePlus 10 Pro will sport a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, an IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a triple camera setup. The handset is said to bear a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a 2K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It may be offered in at least black and green color options.

Information It will feature a 50MP ultra-wide lens

The OnePlus 10 Pro will come with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto snapper with 3x optical zoom support. Up front, there will be a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

Internals It will pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor

The OnePlus 10 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will boot Android 12-based ColorOS 12 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and 5G.

Information OnePlus 10 Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the OnePlus 10 Pro will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place next year. However, considering the specifications, the device may be priced at around Rs. 65,000.