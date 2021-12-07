Technology Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's support page spotted; design confirmed

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 07, 2021, 08:02 pm

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE appears on official pages

Samsung is gearing up to finally introduce the Galaxy S21 FE smartphone next month. In the latest development, the support page of the handset has been spotted on Samsung's UAE website. Separately, a listing of Galaxy S21 FE's back cover has also appeared on the tech brand's website. Both the official pages contain images that corroborate the previously-leaked renders and design features. Here's more.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE finally appears on an official source with the support page, confirming that the launch is imminent after months of delay. Now, the support page and case listing also reiterate the multiple renders and previously leaked images. Its India arrival is also tipped for the same time as the global launch, i.e. in January next year.

Design and display The device may provide HDR10+ support

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will weigh 177 grams

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will feature an IP68-rated built with a centrally-placed punch-hole, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a rectangular camera unit stuck to the edge. The phone will sport a 6.41-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

Information There will be a 64MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will offer a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 64MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. On the front, it could get a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals A 4,380mAh battery is expected

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will draw power from a Snapdragon 888/Exynos 2100 chipset, combined with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11-based One UI and pack a 4,380mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Pricing and availability

Samsung will announce the official pricing and availability information of Galaxy S21 FE at the time of launch next month. It has been tipped to start at €920 (roughly Rs. 78,200) in Europe.