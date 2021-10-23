This is how Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 will look like

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8's latest renders reveal full design features

Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy Tab S8 series early next year. The line-up is said to include S8, S8+, and S8 Ultra models. In the latest development, OnLeaks and Zouton have shared renders of the base-end S8 tablet, offering us a glimpse of its design. It will have an 11-inch screen and a magnetic charging strip for S Pen on the rear.

Design and display

A QHD+ 120Hz screen is expected to be offered

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 will feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a conventional rectangular screen with proportionate bezels. On the rear, it will have a pill-shaped camera unit and a vertical magnetic strip for charging the S Pen. It will sport an 11-inch QHD+ (2560x1600 pixels) IPS LCD display with a pixel density of 274ppi and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Information

There will be a 13MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 will offer a dual rear camera module, comprising a 13MP (f/2.0) primary sensor and a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. Up front, it could get an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals

The device will likely support 45W fast-charging

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 or 898 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based Samsung One UI and pack an 8,000mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the tablet should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Expected pricing

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is tipped to carry a price-tag of $840 (roughly Rs. 63,000). However, its official pricing information will be announced at the time of launch around January or February next year.