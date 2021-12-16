Technology Moto G51 5G is now available in India through Flipkart

Written by Athik Saleh Twitter Published on Dec 16, 2021, 07:44 pm

Moto G51 5G is now available in India

Motorola's new budget-range smartphone, the G51 5G, is now available in India. The device was launched in India last week and is up for grabs via Flipkart at Rs. 14,999. As for the key highlights, it features a 120Hz LCD display, a 50MP triple rear camera unit, a Snapdragon 480+ 5G chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

The Moto G51 5G is the latest addition to the growing pool of 5G smartphones in India. And while the 5G network is still in testing phase, the company aims to attract buyers with some good hardware and an attractive price-tag. It also gets a 240Hz touch sampling rate, which makes it a decent gaming phone as well.

The Moto G51 5G flaunts a punch-hole cut-out on the top center with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It gets an IP52-rated body that is made of polycarbonate. The smartphone features a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is available in Bright Silver and Indigo Blue color options.

The Moto G51 5G sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper along with LED flash. On the front, it sports a 13MP (f/2.2) camera for selfies and video calls.

The Moto G51 5G is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 480+ 5G SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It boots Android 11 OS and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

In India, the Moto G51 5G is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the solo 4GB/64GB model. It is currently available for purchase exclusively via Flipkart.