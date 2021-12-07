Technology Redmi Note 11T 5G goes on first sale in India

Redmi Note 11T 5G goes on first sale in India

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 07, 2021, 12:21 pm

Redmi Note 11T 5G is available via Amazon India

Redmi's latest budget-range smartphone, the Note 11T 5G, has gone on its first sale in India today. The handset carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 15,999 and is available via Mi.com and Amazon India. As for the key highlights, it comes with a 90Hz LCD display, dual rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Note 11T 5G debuted in India last week as the "fastest 5G phone from Redmi." Wrapped in an affordable price-tag, the device offers mid-range specifications and some interesting features like RAM Booster and dual-split fast-charging technology. It will compete against the likes of Moto G31, POCO M3 Pro 5G, Samsung Galaxy M32, and the Realme 8 series.

Design and display The phone is available in three color variants

The Redmi Note 11T 5G features a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel, an IP53-rated build quality, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Aquamarine Blue, Matte Black, and Stardust White color options.

Information It is equipped with a 50MP main camera

The Redmi Note 11T 5G sports a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals It boots MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

The Redmi Note 11T 5G draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch Redmi Note 11T 5G: Pricing and availability

The Redmi Note 11T 5G is priced at Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB/64GB model, Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB/128GB version, and Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. It is available via Amazon and Xiaomi India's online store. Customers will also be able to avail up to Rs. 1,000 off on transactions via ICICI Bank Credit cards and EMI transactions.