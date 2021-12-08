Technology Moto Edge X30 to get special edition under-display camera model

Moto Edge X30 to get special edition under-display camera model

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 08, 2021, 12:15 am

This is how the Moto Edge X30 special edition will look like

Motorola is all set to launch its latest flagship Moto Edge X30 in China on December 9. Prior to the event, Lenovo China's General Manager Chen Jin (via Weibo) has confirmed that the company will also introduce a special edition of the Edge X30 sporting an under-display 60MP selfie camera. He has also shared a real-life image of the said special edition model.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Moto Edge X30 special edition model will arrive as the company's first smartphone with an under-display camera. It will also be the world's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-backed smartphone and the first non-Pixel phone to come pre-loaded with Android 12 OS. With the Edge X30, Motorola is looking to set a new benchmark for the brand in this competitive smartphone market.

Design and display The phone will have a 144Hz OLED display

The Moto Edge X30 special edition will feature a notch-less, edge-to-edge display with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Other than that, it is expected to retain the specifications of the upcoming standard model. As teased, the handset will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 10-bit colors.

Information It will sport a 50MP main camera

The Moto Edge X30 will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it will have a 60MP front-facing camera.

Internals It will run on Android 12 operating system

The Moto Edge X30 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will run on Android 12-based My UX 3.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto Edge X30: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Moto Edge X30 will be announced at the December 9 launch event. However, considering the specifications, the standard model may start at around Rs. 70,000, whereas the under-display camera special edition might cost over Rs. 90,000-1,00,000.