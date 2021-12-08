Technology POCO M2 receives MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition update in India

POCO M2 receives MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition update in India

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 08, 2021, 12:00 am

POCO releases MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition update for M2 device in India

Xiaomi has started rolling out its new MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition update for the POCO M2 smartphone in India. As per the changelog, the firmware comes with some interesting features like Liquid Storage, Focused Algorithm, Atomized Memory, and Smart Balance. It also allows users to uninstall most of the system apps. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The POCO M2 was launched in India in September last year and it is one of the company's best-selling offerings. The handset debuted with the Android 10-based MIUI 12 operating system and was later upgraded to Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 in August this year. The MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition is basically a finishing touch to the MIUI 12.5 interface.

The MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition update for the POCO M2 in India carries version number V12.5.3.0.RJRINXM and has a download size of around 2.4GB. The firmware is being pushed via OTA (over-the-air) method. However, to check manually, you can go to Settings > Software update.

Design and display The phone has a Full-HD+ LCD display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the POCO M2 features a waterdrop notch design with a narrow bottom bezel and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. The handset bears a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, 400-nits of brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is offered in Brick Red, Slate Blue, and Pitch Black color options.

Internals It is backed by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset

The POCO M2 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It is now upgradable to Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information It sports a 13MP main camera

The POCO M2 is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.