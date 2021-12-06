Technology Samsung Galaxy A03 Core launched in India at Rs. 8,000

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 06, 2021, 08:02 pm

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core edition launched in India (Photo credits: Samsung India)

Samsung has launched a new budget-range smartphone, the Galaxy A03 Core, in India. The handset carries a price-tag of Rs. 7,999 and will be available for purchase across online and offline platforms in two color options. As for the highlights, the device comes with an HD+ LCD display, a UNISOC SC9863A processor, Android 11 (Go Edition) support, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Samsung Galaxy A03 Core arrives as a watered-down version of the Galaxy A03 model which was announced in India last month. Comparatively, it offers the same display, processor, and battery as the A03 but trims down the camera hardware as well as RAM and storage options. In India, it will compete against the likes of Realme Narzo 50i and Nokia C3.

Design and display The phone has a waterdrop-style notch design

The Samsung Galaxy A03 Core features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, there is a single camera with a stripe pattern around it. It also lacks a fingerprint reader. The device bears a 6.5-inch TFT LCD screen with an HD+ (720x1600 pixels) resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Blue and Black color options.

Information It sports a 5MP selfie camera

The Samsung Galaxy A03 Core is equipped with a single 8MP (f/2.0) camera on the back with autofocus and up to 4x digital zoom support. For selfies and video calling, it has a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals It runs on Android 11 (Go Edition)

The Samsung Galaxy A03 Core is powered by an octa-core UNISOC SC9863A chipset, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 (Go Edition) and packs a 5,000mAh battery. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port for charging.

Information Samsung Galaxy A03 Core: Pricing and availability

In India, the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core is priced at Rs. 7,999 for its solo 2GB/32GB model. The handset will be up for grabs via Samsung India's official website as well as other partner online and offline retailers.