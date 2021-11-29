Nothing ear (1) v/s OnePlus Buds Pro: Which is better?

Comparing the Nothing ear (1) and OnePlus Buds Pro

Truly wireless earphones have become a trend due to their portability and convenience. Nothing had entered the segment in July this year with its first-ever product, the ear (1). It has a unique design and offers key features like active noise cancellation and wireless charging. But should you consider ear (1) over OnePlus Buds Pro, which is also a solid option under Rs. 10,000?

Why does this story matter?

Both the Nothing ear (1) and OnePlus Buds Pro boast an impressive feature list. They have a modern design, a compact form factor, and all the new-age features that were earlier available only with premium earphones. The Nothing ear (1), with its aggressive marketing and affordable price-tag, has also managed to sell over 1,80,000 units.

Design

OnePlus Buds Pro is lighter in weight

Nothing ear (1) features a transparent design with silicone tips and IPX4 water resistance. It comes in a single white color variant. On the other hand, the OnePlus Buds Pro has an AirPods Pro-like design with glossy stems and IP55-rated built quality. It is available in Matte Black and Glossy White color options. The Buds Pro is also slightly lighter (4.7g v/s 4.35g).

Sound

Both wearables support Active Noise Cancellation

Nothing ear (1) houses 11.6mm dynamic drivers, three high-definition microphones and provides two levels of Active Noise Cancellation: Light and Maximum. In comparison, the OnePlus Buds Pro packs 11mm dynamic drivers with support for high-definition LHDC and Dolby Atmos support. It also gets Smart Active Noise Cancellation, which can block unwanted sound from surroundings at up to 40db.

Battery

OnePlus Buds Pro provides more listening time

The Nothing ear (1) lasts up to 4.5 hours per charge with ANC enabled while the case offers up to 24 hours of backup (ANC on). As for the OnePlus Buds Pro, it provides up to 5 hours of listening time with ANC on and up to 28 hours of backup through the case (ANC on). Both the earbuds also support wireless charging.

Compatibility

Non-OnePlus phones require HeyMelody app to connect to Buds Pro

Nothing ear (1) can be connected to devices with Android 5.1 and above as well as iOS 11 and above. The ear (1) app lets you access all the features and customize settings. The OnePlus Buds Pro supports quick pairing with OnePlus phones but for other devices, the HeyMelody app is required for adjusting the settings and upgrading the firmware.

Our verdict

Which one should you buy?

The Nothing ear (1) currently costs Rs. 6,299, while the OnePlus Buds Pro is priced at Rs. 9,990. Although the latter provides slightly longer battery life and extra features, it is the more expensive of the two. Hence, considering the price difference, the Nothing ear (1) is a better choice as it offers all the bells and whistles you'd want from modern TWS earphones.