Realme GT 2 series to offer three 'world's first innovations'

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 15, 2021, 12:41 pm

Realme GT 2 Pro will flaunt an environmentally friendly design (Photo credit: OnLeaks & 91mobiles)

Realme is all set to launch its next-generation GT 2 series, including the flagship GT 2 Pro model, on December 20. In the run-up to its launch, the company has revealed that it will be introducing three "world's first innovations" at the upcoming event. These innovations will include communication technologies, photography innovations, and eco-friendly bio-based material design. Here are more details.

Realme GT 2 Pro will arrive as the company's "most premium flagship" yet and compete in the premium smartphones segment. The device is said to offer the world's first innovative bio-based material design, which can reduce carbon emissions by up to 63% per kilogram. For this, Realme collaborated with Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa, who also designed the Realme GT Master series suitcase-inspired models.

Design and display The phone will have a QHD+ AMOLED display

Realme GT 2 Pro's under-display camera edition image leaked by 'Gizmochina'

The Realme GT 2 Pro will feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will have a horizontal camera module. The handset is said to bear a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR, and MEMC support. It has also been tipped to arrive in an under-display camera edition.

Information It will sport a 50MP main camera

The Realme GT 2 Pro will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto snapper. For selfies and video calling, it will have a 32MP front-facing camera.

Internals It will boot Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12

The Realme GT 2 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It will run on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme GT 2 Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Realme GT 2 Pro will be announced at the time of the launch, which will likely take place on December 20. However, considering the specifications, the device may start at around Rs. 60,000.