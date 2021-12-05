Technology Redmi 10 (2022) bags FCC certification; storage variants leaked

Redmi 10 (2022) RAM and storage variants leaked

Redmi is reportedly working on new 2022 editions of its Redmi 10 and Redmi 10 Prime smartphones. In the latest development, the Redmi 10 (2022) has been spotted on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) with model number 22011119UY. The listing reveals that the device will come in 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB memory configurations, 4G support and will be pre-installed with Android 11-based MIUI 12.5.

The Redmi 10 (2022) has also been spotted on Singapore's IMDA, Europe's EEC, and Indonesia's TKDN and SDPPI certification sites earlier, hinting at its imminent launch. The device will offer support for 4G LTE and will lack 5G connectivity. It is speculated to be similar to the standard Redmi 10 model and might launch in India as Redmi 10 Prime (2022).

Considering that the Redmi 10 (2022) offers a similar set of specifications as the current-generation Redmi 10 model, it will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset will bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Redmi 10 (2022) will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, it will have an 8MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

The Redmi 10 (2022) might be powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

At present, there is no information regarding the official pricing and availability of the Redmi 10 (2022) smartphone. However, considering the specifications, the device may start at around Rs. 10,000.