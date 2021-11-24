Motorola Edge S30 Transformers Edition's design features revealed

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Nov 24, 2021, 12:15 am

Motorola Edge S30 Transformers Edition accidentally gets revealed

Motorola is working on a new Edge S30 smartphone for China. It is expected to be a rebadged version of G200 which went official in Europe last week. An official promotional page has prematurely revealed the renders of the Transformers Edition of Edge S30, showcasing full design features. However, the images have now been taken down. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The special Transformers Edition of the Moto Edge S30 will be a hit amongst the fans of Transformers. The handset will feature a unique Transformers-themed design on the rear and is also expected to get a customized UI. Moreover, the Edge S30 is said to debut as a rebranded G200 smartphone, meaning it will also attract buyers with its 'flagship killer' hardware.

Design and display

The phone will get a 144Hz screen refresh rate

Motorola Edge S30 Transformers Edition will feature a plastic built with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The navy blue rear panel will get Autobot logos and a large red-colored Autobot in the middle. It will sport a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. The device will likely weigh 202 grams.

Information

It will flaunt a 108MP main camera

The Motorola Edge S30 Transformers Edition will offer a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 108MP (f/1.9) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it will have a 16MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals

A 5,000mAh battery is expected

The Motorola Edge S30 Transformers Edition will be powered by a Snapdragon 888+ chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Motorola Edge S30 Transformers Edition: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability information of Moto Edge S30 Transformers Edition will be announced at the time of launch. However, looking at Moto G200's Europe pricing, the Edge S30 might be priced at around CNY 3,000 (roughly Rs. 35,000) in China.