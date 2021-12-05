Technology Xiaomi 11T Pro's Bluetooth SIG certification suggests upcoming India launch

Written by Harshita Malik Published on Dec 05, 2021

Xiaomi 11T Pro spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification site

Xiaomi had launched the 11T Pro smartphone in Europe in September this year, along with the Xiaomi 11T. In the latest development, the former has been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification site with model numbers 2107113I, 2107113R, and 2107113G. The certification suggests that the handset is headed to the Indian market. It is rumored to come in three configurations and three color variants.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

As per the leak, the 2107113I model number of Xiaomi 11T Pro is likely to be the Indian variant, thereby indicating an imminent launch here. It has already been listed on the IMEI database. Also, the Pro model may debut here along with the Xiaomi 11T. However, there is no official word on the India launch of the 11T series as of now.

Design and display The phone provides HDR10+ support

Xiaomi 11T Pro weighs 204 grams

Xiaomi 11T Pro features an IP53-rated aluminium-glass body with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it gets a rectangular camera unit. The device bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a refresh rate of 120Hz, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is offered in three color options.

Information It flaunts a 108MP main camera

The Xiaomi 11T Pro offers a triple rear camera module, comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) telephoto macro sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals There is a 5,000mAh battery

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Xiaomi 11T Pro: Pricing

The pricing details of the Xioami 11T Pro in India will be announced at the time of its launch, which will happen soon. For reference, in Europe, it starts at €649 (roughly Rs. 55,000).