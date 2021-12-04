Technology OPPO Reno7 series brings CNY 100 million revenue

OPPO Reno7 series first batch sold out within 15 minutes

OPPO had launched the Reno7 series of smartphones in China last week and it went on sale yesterday. The line-up includes Reno7 SE, Reno7, and Reno7 Pro models. The tech brand now informs that the first batch of the range got sold out within 15 minutes after the sale started, recording a CNY 100 million of revenue. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Along with the said sales milestone achieved with the OPPO Reno7 series, the company also claims the volume of units sold was 150% more than that of the Reno6 line-up in its first sale. The former is currently up for grabs only in China and is expected to go official in India sometime in January. It may attract a lot of customers here, too.

Design and display The phones get a 90Hz AMOLED screen

As far as the specifications are concerned, the OPPO Reno7 smartphones feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader. Reno7 SE and Reno7 sport a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen while the Reno7 Pro bears a 6.55-inch AMOLED display. The trio offers a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9, a refresh rate of 90Hz, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Cameras Reno7, Reno7 Pro are available with a 32MP front camera

The OPPO Reno7 SE has a 48MP main camera, a 2MP macro snapper, and a 2MP depth sensor. It gets a 16MP front-facing lens. Reno7 comes with a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. Reno7 Pro has a similar arrangement, except with a 50MP main camera. The Reno7 and Reno7 Pro are equipped with a 32MP selfie shooter.

Internals The trio packs a 4,500mAh battery

The OPPO Reno7 SE draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset and supports 33W fast-charging. Reno7 is powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor and offers 60W fast-charging support. Whereas, the Reno7 Pro houses a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-MAX chipset and supports 65W fast-charging. They run on Android 11-based ColorOS 12, house a 4,500mAh battery, and offer support for the latest connectivity options.

Information How much do they cost?

In China, the OPPO Reno7 SE, Reno7, and Reno7 Pro carry a starting price-tag of CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 26,000), CNY 2,699 (around Rs. 32,000), and CNY 3,699 (approximately Rs. 43,700), respectively. However, in India, the line-up is expected to start at around Rs. 28,000.