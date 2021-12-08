Technology Motorola Edge S30 to tag along X30 on December 9

Moto Edge S30 scheduled to be launched on December 9

Motorola will introduce its Edge S30 smartphone on December 9, Lenovo China's General Manager, Chen Jin, has confirmed via a Weibo post. It will be launched alongside the company's next flagship, Edge X30. Jin has also revealed the Motorola Edge S30 will be powered by a Snapdragon 888+ chipset. Further, it is said to sport a 6.78-inch screen and a 4,700mAh battery. Here's more.

Motorola Edge S30 will add to the company's portfolio of premium handsets and will probably be a hit among buyers looking for high-end models. Jin has also shared the AnTuTu benchmarking scores of the phone, which reveal a decent performance. Notably, its launch date coincides with the Motorola Edge X30, which will be announced globally as Edge 30 Ultra, and Realme GT 2 Pro.

The Motorola Edge S30 should feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device is expected to bear a 6.78-inch LCD display with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, refresh rate of 144Hz, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It will be offered in multiple colors, including a special Transformers Edition.

The Motorola Edge S30 will offer a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 108MP (f/1.9) primary shooter, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP (f/3.4) telephoto lens. For selfies and video calls, there will be a 32MP front-facing snapper.

The Motorola Edge S30 will draw power from a Snapdragon 888+ chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and will be equipped with a 4,700mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

The official pricing and availability information of Moto Edge S30 will be announced at the time of launch tomorrow. However, going by its specifications and features, it could cost around CNY 5,500 (roughly Rs. 65,000).