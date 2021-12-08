Technology HP Omen 16 (2021) gaming laptop launched in India

HP Omen 16 (2021) gaming laptop launched in India

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 08, 2021, 12:51 pm

HP launches refreshed Omen 16 gaming laptop in India

Expanding its portfolio of gaming laptops, HP has launched a refreshed Omen 16 (2021) model in India. It carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 1,39,999 and will go on sale soon via HP's online and offline stores. As for the key highlights, the laptop comes with an up to 165Hz display, an 11th-generation Intel Core processor, and NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards. Here's our roundup.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The refreshed HP Omen 16 (2021) laptop is touted to support the latest AAA-titled (Triple-A games) video games. It is also claimed to offer an improved thermal management system, including a slimmer and upgraded fan design. To recall, the Omen 16 (2021) model was first announced in the US in May this year at a starting cost of $1,049.99 (around Rs. 79,000).

Design and display The laptop flaunts up to QHD IPS display

Photo credit: Intel

HP Omen 16 (2021) features a premium design and a chassis built from recycled plastic and aluminium. It has a four-zone RGB anti-ghosting keyboard integrated with Omen's Hub Light Studio, which offers a customized gaming setup theme. The laptop bears a 16.1-inch IPS screen with up to QHD resolution, up to 165Hz refresh rate, a 16:9 aspect ratio, and a 100% sRGB color gamut.

Internals It is loaded with up to 1TB of SSD storage

Photo credit: Intel

The HP Omen 16 (2021) draws power from up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11800H processor, paired with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4x4 SSD storage. The laptop comes with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated graphics memory. It packs an 83Wh battery which promises up to nine hours of battery life.

Features It is equipped with Omen Dynamic Power technology

The HP Omen 16 (2021) boasts the Omen Dynamic Power technology, which is said to identify real-time CPU and GPU capacity and dynamically allot power between the two by using an infrared (IR) thermopile sensor. For improved airflow mechanism, it has 2.5 times thinner fan blades with over 200% increase in blade count as compared to its predecessor, the Omen 15.

Information How much does it cost?

The HP Omen 16 (2021) starts at Rs. 1,39,999 in India. It will be up for grabs via HP's online store, HP World stores, and other leading online as well as offline retailers.